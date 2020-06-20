Coronavirus crisis: 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; highest so far

India has reported the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total number of positive cases now stands 3,95,048, including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 recoveries and 12,948 deaths, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

India's recovery rate continues to rise at over 54 per cent. There's a gap of 45,561 between the number of recoveries and active COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra, which is the most affected state in terms of coronavirus, has reported 1,24,331 coronavirus cases.

The active patients are 55,665, while 62,773 patients have recovered and the state has reported 5,893 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 23,512 active cases and 30,271 recoveries and 666 deaths. The total cases in the state stand at 54,449. Delhi has reported 27,512 active cases, including 23,569 recoveries and 2,035 deaths, taking its total COVID-19 tally to 53,116.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 2,04,513 infections from June 1 till 20 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to ICMR, a total of 66,16,496 samples tested till 19th June, of which 1,89,869 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the highest number of tests done on a day so far. Notably, India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

