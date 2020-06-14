Coronavirus crisis: India sees highest single-day spike of 11,929 new COVID-19 cases, 311 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 11,929 new COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths in the past 24 hours. This takes the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,20,922, including 1,49,348 active ones and 1,62,379 recoveries, the health ministry data says. Of the total 55,07,182 patients tested so far, 1,43,737 patients were tested in the past 24 hours alone, the India Council of Medical Research says.

India has overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus. The country is now behind Russia, Brazil and the US. India's COVID-19 death toll has also reached 9,195, and is now the world's ninth worst hit nation in terms of fatalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected. At a review meeting with senior ministers and officials, Modi also discussed augmenting of COVID-19 testing as well as the number of beds and services required to effectively handle the rising number of daily cases, particularly in large cities.

In the wake of a steep rise in the number of cases in Delhi and the projections made by the city government for the tally to reach 5.5 lakh by July-end, Modi also suggested Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to convene an emergency meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials to plan a coordinated and comprehensive response to handle the challenge today.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the eight states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

State Active cases Recoveries Deaths Total cases

Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958

Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038

MP 2817 7377 447 10641

Maha 51,392 49346 3830 104568

Rajasthan 2,782 9337 282 12401

TN 18881 23409 397 42687

UP 4858 7875 385 13118

WB 5693 4542 463 10698