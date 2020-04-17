Coronavirus: Delhi pizza delivery man showed symptoms for a month before getting tested

The pizza delivery man who was tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi had been showing symptoms of the virus for a month before being diagnosed. The pizza delivery man had cough and fatigue since March 20. As a precautionary measure, 17 other coworkers of the pizza delivery man have been put under quarantine.

According to the Indian Express, the man had not gotten tested when he first started showing symptoms because he had not come in contact with any positive patient and had no travel history. The man had been delivering pizza after he developed symptoms and 72 houses in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have also been put under quarantine. It is suspected that the pizza delivery man got the virus when he was delivering to one of the houses in the locality.

According to South Delhi District Magistrate B M Mishra, all those who had come in contact with the pizza delivery are being screened and have been asked to stay under home quarantine. If any of them develop symptoms then they will be tested, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. The man had continued to work till April 13 and was tested positive on April 14.

The areas in Malviya Nagar and Hauz Rani have been declared a containment zone. The restaurant where the man was employed in Malviya Nagar has been closed for 14 days and will be completely sanitised.

According to the daily, health authorities will be contacting all the people the man had delivered food to since early March. The man had also completed deliveries for Zomato. The food delivery company has said in a statement that they were not aware that the man was infected while he was making the deliveries. Zomato added that they had given strict instructions for maintaining hygiene to all delivery agents.

