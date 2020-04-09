Coronavirus: Dharavi reports third death as cases rise in Mumbai

Dharavi reported the third death on Thursday amid rising numbers of coronavirus infected patients in Mumbai. A 70-year-old female, a resident of Dharavi's Kalyan, passed away at KEM hospital. A total of 14 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Asia's largest slum so far. 79 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths were recorded in Mumbai today. The cases were reported from Dr Baliga Nagar, Mukund Nagar and Janata Society, Vaibhav Apartment, Madina Nagar, Dhanwada Chawl, Muslim Nagar, Social Nagar and Kalyan Wadi. The country has 5,865 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, with 549 cases and 17 deaths being reported over the past 24 hours, the government said.On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it compulsory for people to wear masks at all public places in Mumbai. Violators would be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), BMC also said in an order. "All persons will be moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatever reason authority in a public place, like street, hospital, office, markets must be wearing a three-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily," the order issued by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said. Meanwhile, the government earlier today released an emergency package worth Rs 15,000 crore for the states and the UTs to fight coronavirus pandemic. The response and health system preparedness package, which is 100 per cent centrally funded, is aimed to boost health systems and support the procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, and strengthening of surveillance activities, the government said.