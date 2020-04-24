Coronavirus impact: IITs face difficulties in student placements

Coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have affected placements across all IITs. In the final months of the placement season, three out of ten IITians are yet to be offered a job by any company, The Economic Times reported. IITs are in touch with recruiters, who planned to come to the campuses in March and April.

"This is an unprecedented situation," said Kantesh Balani, chairman, Students' Placement Office at IIT Kanpur. IITs are also reaching out to alumni, most of whom are either start-up founders or hold high positions in India Inc, to help students with placements.

Not just fresh recruitment, confirmation of existing job offers are also uncertain. IIT Madras, Kanpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Guwahati and Bombay have confirmed that so far only Gartner has completely revoked all job offers. Several firms have already said that they won't be hiring new recruits.

Guwahati, Roorkee, Kanpur, Bombay and Madras IITs are working on taking the placements process online. But Guwahati, Kanpur, Madras IITs plan to hold on-campus placements drives in July.

Around 30 per cent of IIT Bombay students and 25 per cent of IIT Gandhinagar undergraduats students are yet to find placements.

