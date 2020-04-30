Coronavirus impact: Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

Also Read: Share market: What are 'GRANOLAS' stocks? Goldman Sachs' suggestion for investors

Also Read: Interest rate paradox: No borrowers for cheap consumer loans -- MSMEs gasp for funds

Also Read: Coronavirus impact: RIL announces pay cuts; board members take 30-50% hit; Ambani to forgo full compensation