Coronavirus impact: Russian PM Mishustin diagnosed with COVID-19

Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal.

