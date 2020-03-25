Coronavirus in Delhi: Mohalla Clinic doctor shows COVID-19 symptoms, visitors quarantined

A doctor deputed at Mohalla Clinic in Mohanpuri area of Maujpur developed symptoms associated with novel coronavirus, following which authorities asked all recent visitors stay in-home quarantine.

An order by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara, says that Mohalla Clinic doctor Gopal Jha could have been a positive coronavirus case. The clinic has been closed and is being sanitised.

The order directed all those who visited the Mohalla Clinic in question between March 12 and March 18 to follow 15-day home quarantine. They have been asked to contact the control room if they develop any symptoms.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that five new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the national capital within the last 24 hours. The city has been under complete lockdown since March 22.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: New cases emerge in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka; count reaches 606

ALSO READ: $20 trillion lawsuit against China! US group says coronavirus is bioweapon