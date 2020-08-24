Coronavirus in India: 61,408 new cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 31 lakh; over 23 lakh recover

India reported 61,408 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57,468 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 tally has risen to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured or discharged, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Moreover, coronavirus fatalities in India have climbed to 57,542 with 836 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark in just 16 days. COVID-19 cases in the country jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach 1 lakh, but the 10 lakh tally was breached in just 59 days.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, has reported 10,441 new positive cases, which pushed the cumulative count in the state to 6,82,383. With the death of 258 patients, the state's death toll reached 22,253.

With the addition of 1,101 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count climbed to 86,779. The death toll in the state reached 2,897 as 14 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 2,993 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths due to the infection. With this, the state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 409 and the infection tally reached 78,530.

The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal went up to 1,38,870 after the highest single-day spike of 3,274 new infections was reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease also rose to 2,794 with 57 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -864

Andhra Pradesh- 89,742

Arunachal Pradesh -961

Assam- 19,598

Bihar-23,111

Chandigarh-1,389

Chhattisgarh-7,790

Dadra Nagar Haveli-406

Delhi-11,778

Goa-3,383

Gujarat- 14,517

Haryana- 8,961

Himachal Pradesh-1,511

Jammu and Kashmir-7,198

Jharkhand-9,736

Karnataka-83,567

Kerala- 20,394

Ladakh-765

Madhya Pradesh-11,510

Maharashtra-1,71,859

Manipur-1,608

Meghalaya-1,133

Mizoram-459

Nagaland-1,383

Odisha-23,715

Puducherry-3,706

Punjab-14,165

Rajasthan-14,330

Sikkim-529

Tamil Nadu-53,541

Telengana-22,919

Tripura-2,488

Uttar Pradesh-49,242

Uttarakhand-4,444

West Bengal-28,069

