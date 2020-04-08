Coronavirus in India: Masks made mandatory while stepping out in UP, Delhi, Mumbai, Leh

As coronavirus continues to spread across India, several regions in the country, including national capital Delhi, have made it compulsory for denizens to wear face masks in public places. Violation of this directive could even instigate legal action, authorities warned. The move is meant to limit the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which transmits through droplets from nose and mouth.

Earlier today, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced that people in Mumbai will have to mandatorily wear masks in public places. Issuing a circular, the Mumbai civic body also warned of arrest under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for flouting its order.

"All persons moving out for whatever purpose and for whatever reason in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets, etc must wear mask or cloth mask," the circular stated.

Later, Uttar Pradesh also made wearing face masks compulsory in public places. "Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in the state. Legal action can be taken against those not wearing masks," informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

The Delhi government has also made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread. Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too."

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in the Civil Secretariat - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government--and Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Wearing masks has also been made compulsory in the premises of Civil Secretariat in Jammu - the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government--and Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The General Administration Department (GAD) said face masks have been made mandatory for all the officers, staff and visitors in the Civil Secretariat as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Civil Secretariat is presently functional here as part of the bi-annual darbar move, under which the government functions six months each in Jammu and Srinagar during winter and summer months.

Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya ordered the general public as well as government officials, both civilian and from the armed forces, to mandatorily wear face masks at public places without any exemption.

In case of any violation, penal action under rules shall be taken against the violators. This order will come into force with effect from April 9, Vaishya said in his order issued in exercise of powers under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

(With agencies' input)

