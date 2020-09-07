Coronavirus update: India records 90,802 cases in a day; overtakes Brazil with 42.04 lakh tally

India on Monday surpassed Brazil making it the second worst-hit country due to the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the US. India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record spike of 90,802 cases in a day. India now has the fastest-growing coronavirus caseload in any country in the world, reporting more than 90,000 new infections per day. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,614, while Brazil's tally currently stands at 41.3 lakh.

So far, 32,50,429 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent on Monday. Whereas, the death toll climbed to 71,642, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.7 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4,95,51,507 samples have been tested up to September 6 with 7,20,362 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the total 71,642 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 26,604 followed by 7,836 in Tamil Nadu, 6,393 in Karnataka, 4,567 in Delhi, 4,417 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,920 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,56 in West Bengal, 3,105 in Gujarat and 1,862 in Punjab.

So far, 1,572 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,137 in Rajasthan, 895 in Telangana, 806 in Haryana, 784 in Jammu and Kashmir, 750 in Bihar, 546 in Odisha, 462 in Jharkhand, 380 in Chhattisgarh, 360 in Assam, 347 in Kerala and 341 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 314 fatalities, Goa 236, Tripura 149, Chandigarh 71, Himachal Pradesh 55, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50, Manipur 38, Ladakh 35, Meghalaya 16, Nagaland 10, Arunachal Pradesh eight, Sikkim five and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -331

Andhra Pradesh- 99,689

Arunachal Pradesh -1,520

Assam- 28,273

Bihar-16,426

Chandigarh-2,253

Chhattisgarh-23,685

Dadra Nagar Haveli-302

Delhi-20,909

Goa-4,754

Gujarat- 16,443

Haryana- 15,692

Himachal Pradesh-2,176

Jammu and Kashmir-10,446

Jharkhand-14,410

Karnataka-99,285

Kerala- 22,743

Ladakh-850

Madhya Pradesh-16,115

Maharashtra-2,36,208

Manipur-1,820

Meghalaya-1,433

Mizoram-380

Nagaland-657

Odisha-27,121

Puducherry-5,086

Punjab-16,156

Rajasthan-14,958

Sikkim-534

Tamil Nadu-51,458

Telengana-31,635

Tripura-6,311

Uttar Pradesh-61,625

Uttarakhand-7,640

West Bengal-23,218

