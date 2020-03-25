Coronavirus in Indore: Five people with no travel history test positive

Five people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. All of the patients have been admitted in different hospitals. The total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has reached 14, said health officials on Wednesday.

It must be mentioned that none of the patients in Indore have travel history.

One woman from neighbouring Ujjain along with four residents from Indore have been identified, as mentioned by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuya Gawli, as reported in news agency PTI.

Earlier, six cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

These cases have been reported after PM Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the entire nation will be under full lockdown for 21 days. The PM said that essential services and items will be made available during this period.

After the Prime Minister's announcement, people rushed to stock up essential items. PM Modi urged people to not gather at shops and panic buy. He reiterated that essential items will be made available.

