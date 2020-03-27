Coronavirus: Karnataka man who travelled in train to Delhi dies of COVID-19; third death in state

A 65-year-old man passed away in Karnataka's Tumakuru due to coronavirus. He had travel history to Delhi. The man had travelled to Delhi by train on March 5 and returned to his home on March 11. Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said that authorities are reaching out to all the passengers who travelled with the deceased.

With this the number of deaths have gone up to three. Addressing a press conference the DC said that the patient died at 10:45 am on Friday. The native of Sira had stayed at a mosque in Delhi as he could not find a place in the nearby lodge. The deceased left Delhi on 11th and reached Sira on March 14. He developed symptoms around March 21 and went to visit a doctor in Tumakuru.

The man was admitted to an isolation ward in district government hospital in Tumkaruru on March 24. He was discharged at 3am on March 25 against medical advice.

So far, around 31,000 people in Karnataka are under surveillance, out of which 24,000 are in Bengaluru. The state is aiming to buy 1,000 ventilators and set up more labs and isolation wards to test coronavirus patients. Among the positive cases in the state, 32 were reported from Bengaluru, five from Dakshina Kannada, three each from Kalaburgai and Chikkaballapura, two each from Mysuru and Uttara Kannada, and one each from Kodagu, Dharwad, Davangere and Udupi. Three patients have been discharged in Bengaluru.

The number of coronavirus patients in India has increased to 724. Seventeen people have died so far in the country. Arvind Kejriwal has said that there are a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi as of March 27.

