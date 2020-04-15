Coronavirus lockdown: Anand Mahindra wants to ship lungi to this man, complete his instant suit

Days after sharing his lungi secret, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday tweeted a funny video of a man who can be seen wearing an 'instant suit' designed for video conferences from home. Anand Mahindra said that he would soon be shipping a lungi to the man so he completes his outfit by wearing it under the suit during calls. "So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. I'm going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his 'instant suit", Anand Mahindra tweeted.



So I see that creating a new Video conference dress code is a global obsession. Im going to ship this gentleman a lungi, so that he can complete his outfit by wearing it under his instant suit. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/pMWB7DYBV9 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2020 It comes after he recently shared how he wore a lungi under the shirt during official video calls while working from home. The tweet attracted huge response from the Twitter users. "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!," Anand Mahindra recently tweeted. On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make:On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didnt have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet! pic.twitter.com/e1IElefNaa anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2020

Anand Mahindra recently announced that he would offer 100 per cent of his salary to help in the fight against coronavirus. He also directed his group to immediately begin work on manufacturing of ventilators at its own factories. Anand Mahindra even offered resorts as temporary care facilities. The group's project team stands ready to assist the government and army in erecting the temporary care facilities, he added. Meanwhile, India is currently under a nationwide lockdown until May 3 to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.