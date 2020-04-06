Coronavirus lockdown: India largest market for Android app downloads; TikTok most downloaded app

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has become the most downloaded app among social media applications in India during the lockdown period. Besides ByteDance's video app, WhatsApp, Facebook, Helo, Instagram and VMate were the most downloaded social networking apps on iOS or Google Play in the week starting March 22, data released from app analytics firm App Annie showed.

India and Brazil were the two largest markets by downloads on Google Play in Q1 2020. However, on iOS, China and the United States were the biggest markets in terms of downloads.

App downloads on Google Play grew 5 per cent y-o-y to 22.5 billion, while downloads on iOS grew 15 per cent y-o-y to over 9 billion new downloads in Q1 2020. On Google Play non-gaming apps accounted for 55 per cent of total downloads, while on iOS the figure was 65 per cent.

Social media app downloads on iOS and Google Play, during the lockdown in India in the first week, starting March 22 went up 20 per cent as compared to January 2020. This led to more than 49 million new downloads.

AajTak Live Hindi News India, ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Uvideo, Instagram, Jio TV and Amazon Prime Video were the most downloaded apps, except for gaming apps, in the country during the week starting March 22 compared to the previous week, reports suggest. AajTak Live Hindi News India and ZOOM Cloud Meetings reportedly jumped 56 and 54 places in terms of rank respectively.

App Annie said that news apps, video conferencing calls and entertainment apps gained significant momentum during the lockdown. It added that it had not seen any significant movements in ranks for dating apps like Tinder and Bumble in India in terms of new downloads.

TikTok's #GharbaithoIndia campaign, launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, generated over 4.6 billion views. Instagram's live views grew more than 60 per cent during the first week of 21-day lockdown.

PM Modi had declared a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to April 14 to fight novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

