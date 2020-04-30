Coronavirus lockdown: Madhya Pradesh brings back 20,000 stranded labourers

The Madhya Pradesh government, on Thursday, brought back over 20,000 migrants, who were stuck in other states due to the prolonged nationwide lockdown. The stranded labourers went through medical checkups following which they were sent to their respective home districts.

According to All India Radio another 7,000 labourers are being brought back from Rajasthan and 3,000 from Uttar Pradesh today. The state is also working to bring back 1,600 stranded labourers from Goa.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi to bring back students from Kota soon; cases rise to 33,050

Meanwhile, Karnataka's law minister JC Madhuswamy told ANI that the state has allowed interstate movement for students and migrant workers. Madhuswamy said they'll have to bear the transport charges. "We've decided to allow interstate movement, especially for students & migrant workers. They'll have to bear the transport charges. We'll allow inter-district movement for once. It'll happen according to guidelines," Madhuswamy said.

The development comes a day after the Centre relaxed lockdown norms, allowing stranded migrant labourers, tourists, and students to return to their homes.

As per Centres' guidelines, all stranded people can return to their home towns after undergoing strict medical screening both at the source and destination cities. The movement of migrants, tourists and students will be restricted to non-containment zones.

The guidelines added that states must also organise thermal testing units and quarantine facilities for all those who are stranded in order to clear asymptomatic cases, before sending them back.

Also read: Car sales to rise after coronavirus lockdown; scepticism over public transport, says survey

Also read: Coronavirus impact: No alcohol sale hits state revenues; Rs 2 lakh crore target looks iffy