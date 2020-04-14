Coronavirus lockdown: Which places will see restrictions ease after April 20?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation Tuesday announced the extension of the nation-wide lockdown to May 3. Prime Minister Modi said that the restriction of the lockdown in several places can be eased after April 20 provided that there are no new coronavirus cases in those areas and lockdown restrictions are being strictly observed.

PM Modi said that all states will be heavily monitored until April 20 as to how strictly they are implementing the lockdown norms. States where no coronavirus hotspots emerge, would be allowed to resume some important activities after April 20 in certain areas.

"We will observe every district, town, village, city, region to see how they have observed the restrictions. We may relax the lockdowns restrictions for certain services for areas that have followed the restrictions perfectly till April 20," said PM Modi. According to the PM, a detailed guideline on this issue will be released tomorrow.

The PM also said that the ease of restriction is not permanent and it would be rolled back if new cases of coronavirus cases emerge in the area or people are seen violating basic restrictions norms.

PM Modi said that the decision to allow important activities in non-hotspot areas after April 20 has been taken keeping in mind the economic condition of the daily wage earners of the country.

India has reported 8,988 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 339. As many as 1035 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

