Coronavirus: Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with Japanese counterpart, Nepal PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to discuss the coronavirus pandemic situation. He discussed with PM Abe the India-Japan partnership and how it could develop new technologies for the post-COVID-19 world. The PM discussed the prevailing situation of coronavirus in Nepal with Oli.

Tweeting about both the talks, the PM said he had a fruitful discussion with Abe, and they discussed the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. "The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted. The partnership would not only benefit citizens of both the nations but the entire Indo-Pacific region and the world, he added.

Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic . The Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

PM Modi also appreciated the determination of people of Nepal to fight coronavirus. "I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19," he added.

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday. As a precautionary measure against coronavirus, Abe declared an emergency in the country this week. Nepal till now has reported nine cases of the coronavirus.

India has reported 5,709 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 10), according to the Ministry of Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 199. As many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged and one migrated.

