Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi govt plans to construct makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced that it is planning a 10,000-bed makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients as there is a projected surge in the number of cases by the end of July. The makeshift hospital would be set up under a sprawling tent in the South Delhi campus of the spiritual organisation of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

The coronavirus facility will be 1,700 feet long and would be 700 feet wide. It will be divided into 200 enclosures which will house 50 beds each, according to Vikas Sethi, the secretary of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Bhati Mines.

This will be the largest makeshift hospital in the city so far. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The metal tent has lights and fans installed. Coolers will be needed considering the heat. The medical staff can also be accommodated in a building on the campus, he added.

The spiritual organisation gave its approval for the makeshift hospital two-three days ago.

According to the Delhi government's estimates, coronavirus cases in the national capital are likely to breach the 5 lakh-mark by the end of July. Around one lakh beds will be needed for COVID-19 patients.

The city has a total 9,647 dedicated COVID-19 beds in state-run, central and private hospitals. Of these, 5,402 are occupied.

The Delhi government has also started the process to identify community halls and stadiums which can be converted into makeshift COVID-19 hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)

