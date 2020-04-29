Coronavirus outbreak: Govt allows stranded migrant workers, students, tourists to return to hometowns

In a major lockdown relaxation, the government on Wednesday allowed the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other people stranded across the country. The government has directed states and union territories to facilitate the interstate movement of people stranded in different places of the country after coronavirus lockdown began.

"In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one State/UT and another Satte/UT, the sending and receiving States may consult each other mutually agree to the movement by road," the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said. It added that the moving persons should be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed.The buses could be used for transport of groups of persons, it said. "The buses shall be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating," it also said.

"On arrival at their destination, such person (s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person (S) in institutional quarantine," the government also said.

Meanwhile, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases breached the 31,000-mark to stand at 31,332 including 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured or discharged, 1 migrated and 1,007 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The country registered 1,897 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours, steepest rise in deaths in India in one day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to address the nation at the end of this week is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3.

