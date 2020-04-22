Coronavirus outbreak: IMA withdraws protest after Home Minister Amit Shah assures security

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday withdrew their protest after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The doctors' body expressed satisfaction with the assurances and said a protest would send a bad signal for country's unity. "It is expressed that in this period of global crisis...such protest will send a bad signal of the unity of our country, " IMA also said in the statement. The proposed 'White alert' protest on April 22 and 'Black Day' on April 23 have now been withdrawn to maintain unity and integrity of our country, it said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Wednesday urged doctors to end the symbolic protest and assured they would be provided adequate security. Amit Shah told the doctors that the government is with them. Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan interacted with the IMA doctors through video conferencing and appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them.

The IMA had earlier warned the government of ptotest amid rising numbers of attacks on doctors fighting against coronavirus pandemic. IMA had asked the doctors to light candles as a symbolic protest against the incidents of violence. "Our legitimate needs for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. White Alert to the nation - All doctors and hospitals to light a candle at 9pm on 22 April, as protest and vigil," IMA had said in a statement.

Doctors have reportedly been attacked in various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the lockdown period. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday stands at 19,984, according to the ministry. These include, 15,474 active cases, 3,869 cured or discharged, 1 migrated and 640 deaths. Maharashtra recorded 552 fresh cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday out of which 419 were from Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meeting at his residence on Wednesday to take stock of the ongoing situation in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.