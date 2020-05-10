Coronavirus outbreak: India, US companies working together on three COVID-19 vaccines

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday said that the Indian and American pharmaceutical companies are working together on at least three possible coronavirus vaccines. "There is close cooperation, exchange of information, collaboration. There are at least three vaccines on which, Indian companies and the US companies are working together. Besides, we are an important part of the supply chain," Sandhu told news agency ANI.

India is a "reliable partner" to the US and has been able to fulfil whatever assistance the latter has required, he added. "About two or three years back, we together developed a vaccine for another virus called Rotavirus. It has not only helped India and the United States but many other countries," Sandhu added.

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was earlier identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for novel coronavirus infection. Anticipating that it might produce positive results, India exported the drug to the US as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients. Trump later thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of HCQ. Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally rose by 3,277 in the past 24 hours, including 127 deaths. With this, total cases in the country now stand at 62,939, including 41,472 active patients and 19,358 cured or discharged or migrated and 2,109 deaths. India has been under a coronavirus lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17.

