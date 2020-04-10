Coronavirus outbreak: Ola donates Rs 8 crore in relief funds

Ola said that it has pledged a sum of Rs 8 crore to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. While Rs 5 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, Rs 3 crore will be committed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of various states, cab aggregator also said.

"From healthcare workers to essential supplies providers, to the hundreds of thousands of officials, law enforcement personnel, and various frontline civil service workers, we are grateful for the services of those who are going beyond their call of duty to help the people of our nation. We at Ola will continue to work towards supporting the Government's efforts and help our communities in every way possible," Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Group, said.

Ola has also started the 'Drive the Driver Fund' initiative to raise funds for the auto-rickshaw, cab, and other taxi drivers employed by Ola. Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal also said that he will forgo his salary for one year to contribute towards the fund. India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday released an emergency package to the states and the UTs to fight coronavirus pandemic. The response and health system preparedness package, which is 100 per cent centrally funded, is aimed to boost health systems and support the procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, and strengthening of surveillance activities, the government said.