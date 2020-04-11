Coronavirus: Over 99% of IT industry workforce not productive in WFH set-up, says report

Only 0.2 per cent of the workforce in the IT industry is productive at working from home, a study said. The remainder 99.8 per cent is incapable of working from home, SCIKEY MindMatch said in the report. This set of employees also lacks one of the qualities, including resistance to learning and exploring (95 per cent), lack in practical communication skills (65 per cent) and lack in planning and execution (71 per cent), the report added. "16.97 per cent of the employees are challenge-driven and such people should be given challenging tasks and can work seamlessly with minimum intervention," the report also said.

A majority of organisations have asked their employees to work from home amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus. Adding, the report said that 16.97 per cent of the employees are challenge-driven, while 40.42 percent of the IT workforce is logic-driven.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in India on Saturday reached 7,447, with 856 new cases and 40 more deaths in the last 24 hours. On April 11, the health ministry numbers showed 6,565 active cases and 239 deaths. 642 patients have been cured, according to the Health Ministry. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in India at 1,574 and 110 deaths. Only 188 people have been cured or discharged so far. The total number of coronavirus cases globally stands at 1,700,770 whereas 102,787 people have died globally. The US has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases across the world at 503,117 while 18,761 people have died.

Also read: Coronavirus: India's export sector may lose 15 million jobs due to lockdown