Coronavirus Pandemic: ICSE has not postponed class 10, 12 board exams, says official

The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

"The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

The clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE,HRD ministry's National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31.

