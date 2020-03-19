scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Coronavirus Pandemic: ICSE has not postponed class 10, 12 board exams, says official

Clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE, HRD ministry's National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31

HRD Ministry has directed organizations such as UGC,NTA, CBSE to postpone all exams till March 31 as a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 HRD Ministry has directed organizations such as UGC,NTA, CBSE to postpone all exams till March 31 as a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19

The ICSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 have not been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak, an official said.

"The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI.

The clarification came following postponing of exams by the CBSE,HRD ministry's National Testing Agency and all universities till March 31.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation on COVID-19 today

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos