Coronavirus pandemic: Indore emerges as a hotspot as it reports 30 deaths

The death toll in Indore has reached 30 with three more persons being reported on Friday. The total positive cases in the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh stand at 249, said Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer, Indore. Twelve people out of 29 were discharged on Friday after they recovered. With a fatality rate of more than 10 per cent, Indore has emerged as the biggest concern for the government after Mumbai and Pune. The dead in Indore also include two doctors, the first such deaths of medical staff in India.

Indore has identified 55 containment zones as a part of the large outbreak containment strategy as specified by the central government. The total confirmed cases currently stand at 435 in Madhya Pradesh so far, the latest data by the Ministry of Health shows. India is under a 21-day lockdown currently until April 14 to fight against fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday released an emergency package to the states and the UTs to fight coronavirus pandemic. The response and health system preparedness package, which is 100 per cent centrally funded, is aimed to boost health systems and support the procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, and strengthening of surveillance activities, the government said. According to the communication sent to the states and UTs by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the project would be implemented in three phases -- phase 1 January 202 to June 2020, phase 2 July 2020 to March 2021 and phase 3 April 2021 to March 2024.

