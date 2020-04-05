Coronavirus pandemic: Section 144 won't be extended in Noida till April 30, authorities revise order

Section 144 will stay till April 14 in Noida as against the earlier order which extended it until April 30, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said. In the earlier order, the authorities had decided to extend the lockdown until April 30 keeping in view the fast spread of highly contagious COVID-19. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people at a time. Uttar Pradesh has recorded over 200 cases of COVID-19 so far of which 19 have been cured and two have lost lives. In Gautam Buddh Nagar alone, 58 new cases were reported till Saturday evening. The total number of cases surged to 3,374 in India on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

The authorities have also issued an order for all educational institutions, saying that they can't compel parents to pay students fees during the lockdown period. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath interacted with MLAs and MPs via video conferencing to discuss the measures needed to prevent people from gathering after the lockdown is lifted.

Meanwhile, as part of its preparations to exit the lockdown, PM Modi asked chief ministers on Thursday to formulate a staggered plan, according to a government statement. On Friday, PM Modi urged the citizens of the country to keep their spirits high amid the lockdown owing to COVID-19. He also asked the people to light candles at the doorsteps of their homes on Sunday to spread light in these dark times.

