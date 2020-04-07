Coronavirus: PM Modi asks ministers to prepare for 'new normal', long fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his ministers on Monday to prepare for a "new normal" once the lockdown is lifted. He also said that the country needs to prepare for a long battle against coronavirus, during a video Cabinet meeting. PM Modi said that the country needs to work towards mitigating the economic impact of coronavirus. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the need to continuously monitor the situation and said the planning should be done keeping in mind the possibility for further spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister emphasised on the need for a graded plan to gradually restart activity outside coronavirus hotspots. He also asked the ministries to formulate guidelines for social distancing and other safeguards for companies. However, commuting during coronavirus spread might still remain a challenge in the country.

As India approaches the end of the 21-day lockdown next week, there are indications that some level of lockdown might still remain in place. For instance, trains, metros and buses might remain suspended, while only take-away services might be allowed for restaurants in the beginning.

PM Modi has already asked his ministers to prepare a list of ten priority areas and ten decisions to focus on after the lockdown. One of the focus points may be promoting Make in India and boost local manufacturing. This comes as the experts and economists have pushed for the need to enhance local manufacturing and reduce the dependence on other nations.

PM Modi added that the crisis gave an opportunity to India to become self-dependent in the medical sector.

While the fight will be long, no one should get tired or give up (na thakna hai, na harna hai), said PM Modi in a video message to party workers on BJP's 40th foundation day. He added that the country has shown resolve and solidarity in these trying times.

