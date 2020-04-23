Coronavirus: Rajasthan nears 2,000-mark; 47 new COVID-19 cases in state

Forty-seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. With the addition of these new cases, the total number of cases in Rajasthan has gone up to 1,935, according to the state health department.

The 47 new positive cases include 20 from Jodhpur, 12 from Jaipur, 10 from Nagaur, two each from Kota and Hanumangarh and one from Ajmer. According to the Union Health Ministry data, 27 people in the state have died due to the coronavirus till now.

As the Health Ministry data, Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 537 confirmed. At second place is Jodhpur with 228 cases, Bharatpur with 102 at third. Kota has 99 cases while Tonk has 95 cases.

Meanwhile, India has reported 16,454 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 23), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 681. As many as 4257 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

Rajasthan is close to crossing 2,000. If it does so, it will be the fourth state after Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat to cross 2,000 cases. Maharashtra is currently leading with 5,652 cases. Following Maharashtra are Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Tamil Nadu (1,629), Madhya Pradesh (1592), Uttar Pradesh (1,449) and Telangana (945).

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: President approves ordinance against attacks on health workers; tally-21,393

Also Read: Delhi coronavirus: Three more red zones added; check out complete list

Also Read: Gujarat coronavirus hotspots: Check complete list of containment zones as cases reach 2,178