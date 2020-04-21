Coronavirus: Rapid testing begins in Delhi; all samples test negative so far

The Delhi state government started conducting rapid coronavirus testing in the state today. The government is currently using rapid antibody test kits in the containment zones of the Central District to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the national capital.

According to Delhi Health Department officials, sixty-two tests were conducted in the Nabi Karim containment zone of Central District. The 62 samples were randomly collected from the areas and all of them came out negative for coronavirus.

The health department officials from today will start using the 42,000 rapid testing kits the national capital had received on Sunday.

"On Sunday, we had a trial and training at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. First, we used the kits in the Nabi Karim containment zone in the Central district. We collected more than 60 samples, all of which returned negative", the officials added.

Delhi has reported 2081, active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 21), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 47. As many as 431 patients have been cured or discharged.

