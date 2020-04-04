Coronavirus: SRK lends personal office as quarantine facility; BMC expresses gratitude

The municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) took to Twitter and thanked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan for taking the timely initiative to help the governing civic body to curb coronavirus. The superstar has let BMC use his four-storey personal office as a quarantine facility with special provisions for children, women and elderly citizens.

"We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!" BMC posted on Twitter.

The actor has extended his support and contribution with his group of companies-Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX and Meer Foundation-to help the Central and state governments in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan and his companies had announced a series of initiatives in a joint statement. They announced donations to the PM-CARES Fund and the State Governments of Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra through - Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shah Rukh's NGO Meer Foundation, in association with Roti Foundation, will also provide food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors.

Expressing their gratitude towards the actor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, thanked him on Twitter for his donations.

