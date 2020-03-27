Coronavirus: Top govt official warns not all international passengers monitored

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has issued concerns on the gap between the number of international passengers who should be quarantined and the number of people who are actually quarantined.

I have been informed that up to 23rd March, cumulatively, Bureau of Immigration has shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with States/UTs for monitoring," Gauba said. "However, there appears to be a gap between the number of international passengers who need to be monitored by the States/UTs and the actual number of passengers being monitored."

He asked the States and Union Territories to follow the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines and take measures to put such passengers under observation. "I would also urge you to actively involve the district authorities in this effort," he added.

Gauba also warned that this negligence might jeopardise India's efforts to contain the coronavirus as most positive cases of coronavirus in India have been from international passengers coming into the country from abroad.

A man flying in from Dubai was the first COVID-19 case in India. A group of Italian nationals had tested positive for the virus in India a few days later.

The government had made it mandatory to screen all incoming international passengers for the virus at airports across India.

The MoHFW too had announced several guidelines for international passengers coming into the country, like 14-day self-quarantine, to stop the virus from spreading.

Out of the 724 positive cases of coronavirus in India, 25 are foreign nationals.

