Coronavirus: UP government announces Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for cops

Uttar Pradesh government, on Wednesday, announced insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for state's police personnel amid coronavirus outbreak. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said that the CM office will soon release a written order about the same.

"Police personnel will be provided with an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and order to the same effect will be issued very soon," Awasthi said.

Recently, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh governments also announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for their police personnel.

Meanwhile, the state government inaugurated 56 fire tenders which will be used for sanitisation work.

In last one week, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases. The state has reported 326 confirmed cases and 3 death, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data as of April 7, 9:00 am. On the other hand, India reported 4,643 active cases and 149 deaths, so far.

