Coronavirus update: 1,396 new cases, 48 deaths reported in 24 hours

India has reported 1,396 new coronavirus cases and 48 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this total tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 27,892, out of which 20,835 are active cases, 872 deaths and 6,184 people have been cured or discharged.

The case tally in Maharashtra has crossed 8,000-making it the worst-affected state. Maharashtra has 8,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 342 people have died due to the virus, so far. In Maharashtra, 1,076 people have recovered as of Monday, April 27.

Telangana becomes the ninth Indian state to cross 1,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday. The southern state reported 1,002 positive cases for COVID-19, 280 recoveries, and 26 deaths.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi likely to address nation for 4th time by the end of week; tally-27,892

Gujarat is the second-worst coronavirus-affected state. The state has reported 3,301 cases of coronavirus, 151 deaths, and 313 recoveries. In the national capital Delhi, coronavirus cases have jumped to 2,918 and fatalities have touched 54.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have registered 2,096 and 2,185 cases of coronavirus. The death toll in Madhya Pradesh has climbed to 103 and Rajasthan 33. In Rajasthan, 518 people have been cured of the coronavirus, whereas in MP, merely 302 have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh has registered 1,868 cases of coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported 1,097 and 1,885 positive cases.

The number of cases has risen to 649 in West Bengal, 458 in Kerala, 523 in Jammu and Kashmir, 503 in Karnataka, 313 in Punjab, and 289 in Haryana. 274 people have been detected positive for coronavirus in Bihar, while Odisha has 103 cases. 82 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 50 in Uttarakhand. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, Chhattisgarh has registered 37 infections and Assam 36, till now. Chandigarh has 37 COVID-19 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 while 20 cases have been reported from Ladakh.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to meet CMs today; lockdown extension, stimulus package on agenda

Coronavirus fatalities in Andhra Pradesh have reached 31. In UP, 29 have died and in Tamil Nadu 24 have died from coronavirus. West Bengal has reported 20 deaths, whereas Punjab and Karnataka have reported 18 and 19 deaths, respectively. The deadly disease has claimed six lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while, Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each. Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic