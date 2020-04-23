Coronavirus update: 1.94 lakh beds, over 12,300 ventilators ready; electric shops to open in non-hotspot areas

The union government today said that medical facilities have been enhanced in the country to fight against the virus. The government reported that there are 3,773 facilities ready for COVID-19 patients, along with 1,94,026 isolation beds, 24,644 ICU beds and 12,371 ventilators.

It also said that in the one month of lockdown it has been able to minimise spread, cut down transmission and increase doubling time.

During a recent press conference, the government said that more than 5 lakh people have been tested in the country. Comparing it to some of the worst-hit countries like USA, Italy and the UK, the government said, "We seem to be doing well so far with our strategy which is focused."

The government also announced that according to its revised advisory issued on April 21, electric shops will be allowed to operate in non-hotspot areas to cater to the summer needs of the people. Stationary shops for educational purposes, milk processing unit and dal-atta mills in urban areas will be allowed to run their businesses.

The government also said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is taking feedback from industrial units, which have been allowed to function under limited capacity during the lockdown in the previous advisory.