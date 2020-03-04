Coronavirus update: Amazon says employee detected with COVID-19

Online retail giant Amazon has said on Tuesday that an employee in the United States has been tested positive for coronavirus. "We are supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," a company spokeswoman said.

The company also said that all the employee's co-workers who were in contact with the patient have been informed. The patient worked at the company's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, as mentioned in a report in Reuters.

According to multiple reports, nine coronavirus deaths have been reported in the country so far. The US has detected around 100 cases across its states.

Amazon also said on Sunday that two of its employees in Italy have also been infected with the virus and were under quarantine.

Separately, Twitter also asked over 5,000 of its employees to work from home. "Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able. Our goal is to lower the probability of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus for us - and the world around us," the micro-blogging site said.

Closer home, two schools in Noida were shut after the authorities discovered that the Delhi coronavirus attended a birthday party with his child and met other children, parents and teachers. The Hyatt Regency in Delhi also asked its staff to self-quarantine for 14 days after they discovered that the coronavirus patient had dined at their restaurant. Air India also asked the crew of the flight the patient took from Vienna to Delhi to self-quarantine and informed the fellow passengers to follow protocol.

