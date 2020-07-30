Coronavirus update: In a first, new Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 in 24 hours; tally nears 16 lakh

New coronavirus cases in India crossed the 50,000-mark in a single day for the first time ever Thursday. The country reported 52,123 positive cases and 775 death in the last 24 hours, according to data by the Union Ministry of Health.

With this, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases and 34,698 deaths. The tally of cured or discharged patients has climbed to 10,20,582 as of July 30.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0, in which it has allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasium. However, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded more than 10,000 cases, its highest ever. The overall tally of the state has shot up to 1,20,390, as per state government's data.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has reached 4 lakh with the addition of 9,211 cases. The state's death toll is up by 298 to 14,463. Amid this, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till August 31. However, the Uddhav Thackeray government has allowed opening of malls and complexes between 9 am to 7 pm from August 5.

The COVID-19 death in West Bengal has risen to 1,490 with 41 fatalities. State's coronavirus tally has climbed to 65,258 on Thursday. Gujarat has reported a single-day spike of 1,144 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 59,126.

Delhi recorded 1,035 new coronavirus cases on July 30. The COVID-19 tally of the national capital has surged to 1,33,310 and the death toll has climbed to 3,907.

Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally