Coronavirus update: India crosses 50 lakh-mark; death toll surges to 82,066

India's coronavirus caseload has surged to 50 lakh with a spike of 90,123 cases in one day. So far, 39,42,361 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 78.5 per cent, according to Health Ministry data.

As of Wednesday, India's active case count has jumped to 9,95,933, while the death toll has climbed to 82,066.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,94,29,115 samples have been tested up to September 15, with 11,16,842 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the total 82,066 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum 30,409, followed by 8,502 in Tamil Nadu, 7,481 in Karnataka, 4,806 in Delhi, 5,041 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,604 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,062 in West Bengal, 3,244 in Gujarat and 2,514 in Punjab.

So far, 1,820 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,264 in Rajasthan, 996 in Telangana, 1,026 in Haryana, 914 in Jammu and Kashmir, 836 in Bihar, 645 in Odisha, 571 in Jharkhand, 589 in Chhattisgarh, 492 in Assam, 466 in Kerala and 438 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 405 fatalities, Goa 315, Tripura 217, Chandigarh 99, Himachal Pradesh 90, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52, Manipur 47, Ladakh 44, Meghalaya 28, Nagaland 15, Arunachal Pradesh 13, Sikkim 19 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

Here are the details of state-wise coronavirus cases: