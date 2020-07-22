Coronavirus update: India records 37,724 fresh cases, 648 deaths; tally nears 12 lakh

India reported a spike of 37,724 COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours, as mentioned by health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, India's coronavirus positive cases stand at 11,92,915. There are a total of 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,050 cured patients, according to data by the health ministry. The country's death toll has climbed to 28,732.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,27,031 with 8,369 fresh cases. With 246 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 12,276. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,03,262 with the addition of 995 new cases. A total of 62 deaths has taken the death toll to 5,814.

COVID-19 cases in Gujarat have breached 50,000-mark on Wednesday after the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,026 cases.

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,182 with 35 more fatalities. The state has reported 47,030 cases of coronavirus until Wednesday morning.

National Capital Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 1,349 new cases of COVID-19. Yesterday, the city had reported only 954 cases.

Coronavirus case tally has reached 1.80 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 4,965 new cases. With 3,649 coronavirus cases in just one day, Karnataka's total cases have climbed to 71,069.

Here are state-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -212

Andhra Pradesh- 58,668

Arunachal Pradesh -858

Assam- 25,382

Bihar-28,952

Chandigarh-751

Chhattisgarh-5,729

Dadra Nagar Haveli-705

Delhi-1,25,096

Goa-4,027

Gujarat- 50,739

Haryana- 27,462

Himachal Pradesh-1,664

Jammu and Kashmir-15,258

Jharkhand-6,159

Karnataka-71,069

Kerala- 13,994

Ladakh-1,198

Madhya Pradesh-24,095

Maharashtra-3,27,031

Manipur-2,015

Meghalaya-490

Mizoram-317

Nagaland-1,030

Odisha-18,757

Puducherry-2,179

Punjab-10,889

Rajasthan-31,373

Sikkim-330

Tamil Nadu-1,80,643

Telengana-47,705

Tripura-3,331

Uttar Pradesh-53,288

Uttarakhand-4,849

West Bengal-47,030

Meanwhile, the University of Oxford has announced that the preliminary findings look promising as the vaccine could generate both antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses.

The varsity has tied up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture and supply the vaccine to India and over 60 other countries having a combined population of 3 billion. The Serum Institute said that it will starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of August with around 5,000 Indian volunteers participating in the tests.Also read: Govt warns 59 Chinese apps of serious action if found operating despite ban

