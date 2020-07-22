Coronavirus update: India records 37,724 fresh cases, 648 deaths; tally nears 12 lakh

India reported a spike of 37,724 COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours, as mentioned by health ministry on Wednesday morning. With this, India's coronavirus positive cases stand at 11,92,915. There are a total of 4,11,133 active cases and 7,53,050 cured patients, according to data by the health ministry. The country's death toll has climbed to 28,732.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,27,031 with 8,369 fresh cases. With 246 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 12,276. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,03,262 with the addition of 995 new cases. A total of 62 deaths has taken the death toll to 5,814.
COVID-19 cases in Gujarat have breached 50,000-mark on Wednesday after the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,026 cases.
West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,182 with 35 more fatalities. The state has reported 47,030 cases of coronavirus until Wednesday morning.
National Capital Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a spike of 1,349 new cases of COVID-19. Yesterday, the city had reported only 954 cases.
Coronavirus case tally has reached 1.80 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 4,965 new cases. With 3,649 coronavirus cases in just one day, Karnataka's total cases have climbed to 71,069.
Here are state-wise coronavirus cases
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -212
Andhra Pradesh- 58,668
Arunachal Pradesh -858
Assam- 25,382
Bihar-28,952
Chandigarh-751
Chhattisgarh-5,729
Dadra Nagar Haveli-705
Delhi-1,25,096
Goa-4,027
Gujarat- 50,739
Haryana- 27,462
Himachal Pradesh-1,664
Jammu and Kashmir-15,258
Jharkhand-6,159
Karnataka-71,069
Kerala- 13,994
Ladakh-1,198
Madhya Pradesh-24,095
Maharashtra-3,27,031
Manipur-2,015
Meghalaya-490
Mizoram-317
Nagaland-1,030
Odisha-18,757
Puducherry-2,179
Punjab-10,889
Rajasthan-31,373
Sikkim-330
Tamil Nadu-1,80,643
Telengana-47,705
Tripura-3,331
Uttar Pradesh-53,288
Uttarakhand-4,849
West Bengal-47,030
Meanwhile, the University of Oxford has announced that the preliminary findings look promising as the vaccine could generate both antibodies and cell-mediated immune responses.
The varsity has tied up with Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture and supply the vaccine to India and over 60 other countries having a combined population of 3 billion. The Serum Institute said that it will starting trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate by the end of August with around 5,000 Indian volunteers participating in the tests.Also read: Govt warns 59 Chinese apps of serious action if found operating despite ban
