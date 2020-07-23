Coronavirus update: India records 45,720 fresh cases, 1,129 deaths; tally crosses 12 lakh-mark

In a first, India's COVID-19 cases soared by over 45,720 in a day, taking the country's coronavirus tally to 12,38,635 on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 29,861 with 1,129 new fatalities in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's number of recoveries stands at 7,82,606 and there are total 4,26,167 active cases.

The country's COVID-19 tally had breached 11 lakh-mark three days ago. And, since July 2, India added 6 lakh new cases of corona infections.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 6,045 cases in just a day-its highest-ever single-day jump. AP's coronavirus caseload has now surged to 64,713.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has increased to 3,27,031 with 10,576 fresh cases. With 280 new deaths, the state's toll has climbed to 12,556.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally has surged to 1,04,572, with the addition of 1,310 new cases. A total of 58 deaths has taken the death toll to 5,872.

West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 1,221 with 39 more fatalities. The state reported 49,321 cases of coronavirus until Thursday morning.

National Capital Delhi on Thursday witnessed a spike of 1,227 new cases of COVID-19.

The coronavirus case tally has reached 1.86 lakh in Tamil Nadu with 5,849 new cases. The state reported 74 fatalities in the past 24 hour, pushing the toll to 3,144.

With 4,764 coronavirus cases in just one day, Karnataka's total cases have climbed to 75,833.

Kerala also reported the highest single-day jump of 1,038 on Thursday, taking COVID-19 case tally to 15,032. The southern state's death toll has reached 45.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that researchers were making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use can't be expected until early 2021.

Here are state-wise coronavirus case tally

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -221

Andhra Pradesh- 64,713

Arunachal Pradesh -949

Assam- 26,772

Bihar-30,369

Chandigarh-793

Chhattisgarh-5,968

Dadra Nagar Haveli-733

Delhi-1,26,323

Goa-4,176

Gujarat- 51,399

Haryana- 28,186

Himachal Pradesh-1,725

Jammu and Kashmir-15,711

Jharkhand-6,485

Karnataka-75,833

Kerala- 15,032

Ladakh-1,206

Madhya Pradesh-24,842

Maharashtra-3,37,607

Manipur-2,060

Meghalaya-514

Mizoram-317

Nagaland-1,084

Odisha-19,835

Puducherry-2,300

Punjab-11,301

Rajasthan-32,334

Sikkim-438

Tamil Nadu-1,86,492

Telengana-49,259

Tripura-3,449

Uttar Pradesh-55,588

Uttarakhand-5,300

West Bengal-49,321