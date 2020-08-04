India's daily coronavirus cases highest in the world for two straight days

India recorded the highest increase in number of coronavirus cases in the world for two days in a row. On Monday (August 3), India registered 52,972 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while, the US and Brazil logged 47,511 and 25,800 cases.
On Tuesday (August 4), India's count of 52,050 positive cases was higher than the number of cases detected in the US (46,321) and Brazil (16,641).
At present, India is the world's third-worst affected country from coronavirus after the US and Brazil. According to John Hopkins University, the US has registered 47.13 lakh COVID-19 cases to date. And, Brazil has recorded a total of 27.5 lakh coronavirus cases.
On the other hand, India's coronavirus case tally has surged to 18,55,746 on Tuesday. As per health ministry data, the death toll in the country has climbed to 38,938 with 803 people succumbing to the disease in a day on Tuesday.
There are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in India at present while the recoveries have increased to 12,30,510, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 40,307 people recovered from COVID-19 in a day, according to the data.
The COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 66.3 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 2.06 per cent.
A cumulative total of 2,08,64,750 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 6,61,892 samples being tested on Monday, the highest done in a day so far, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR, Dr Lokesh Sharma, said.
There are 917 labs in the government sector and 439 labs in the private sector for conducting COVID-19 tests.
Here are state-wise coronavirus active case tally
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -557
Andhra Pradesh- 76,377
Arunachal Pradesh -692
Assam- 11,738
Bihar-20,770
Chandigarh-434
Chhattisgarh-2,462
Dadra Nagar Haveli-412
Delhi-10,207
Goa-1,884
Gujarat- 14,599
Haryana- 6,293
Himachal Pradesh-1,146
Jammu and Kashmir-7,567
Jharkhand-8,561
Karnataka-74,477
Kerala- 11,511
Ladakh-369
Madhya Pradesh-9,286
Maharashtra-1,47,324
Manipur-1,147
Meghalaya-633
Mizoram-235
Nagaland-1,467
Odisha-13,016
Puducherry-1,515
Punjab-6,203
Rajasthan-12,802
Sikkim-390
Tamil Nadu-56,698
Telengana-18,708
Tripura-1,802
Uttar Pradesh-40,191
Uttarakhand-3,171
West Bengal-21,683
