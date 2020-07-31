Coronavirus update: India reports 55,079 new cases, 779 deaths in 24 hours; tally rises to 16.3 lakh

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases and 779 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total case tally now stands at 16,38,871, including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 recoveries and 35,747 deaths, says the Ministry of Health.

The gap between recoveries and active cases has also increased to 5.12 lakh.

As per the ICMR, as many as 6,42,588 tests were done on July 30, taking the total testing to 1,88,32,970. This is the second straight day that India has reported over 50,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Maharashtra's active case tally now stands at 1,48,454, including 14,729 deaths and 2.48 lakh recoveries. Delhi's active case tally now stands at 10,743, including 3,936 deaths and 1, 19, 724 recoveries. Karnataka's active case has reached 69,708.

In what can be good news on India's fight against COVID-19, the government has said the country's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is the lowest since April 1 at 2.23%. This comes after soon after a Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) study in Mumbai slums revealed 57 per cent people among 7,000 samples were found to have developed antibodies capable of resisting the virus.

The CFR was 3.30% on 19 June and came progressively down to 2.75% by June 9 and to 2.23% as of July 29, said the government data.

A Sero-surveillance: Random Community Testing to Assess Prevalence of COVID-19 infection in Mumbai, done by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), revealed from 7,000 people in three civic wards, 57 per cent people developed anti-bodies and were asymptomatic, raising hopes of herd immunity against the virus, said reports. This was 16 per cent in non-slum pockets of the city, with a population of over 2 crores.

The study was done jointly by the TIFR and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI, Faridabad), University of Chicago, Duke University, ATE Chandra Foundation (Mumbai), Kasturba Hospital (Mumbai) and IDFC Institute (Mumbai), under the aegis of the NITI Aayog, as part of a pilot project.

