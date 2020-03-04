Coronavirus update: PM Modi to not participate in Holi Milan events this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would not participate in any Holi Milan programme this year due to coronavirus. He said that the decision comes as experts have advised people to avoid mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he said.

The Prime Minister's tweet comes a day after he urged people not to panic and asked people to undertake basic protective measures. "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," he had said.

He had also said that the government has undertaken extensive reviews of the preparedness to tackle coronavirus. "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the six individuals who came in contact with the Delhi coronavirus patient have been quarantined and tested. Their reports show no traces of coronavirus.

Additionally, 15 from a group of 21 Italian tourists have been tested positive for coronavirus. The tourists have been kept in preventive isolation since yesterday and are currently in Chhawla camp in New Delhi.

