Coronavirus update: Two members of Karan Johar's household staff test positive

Two household staff working at Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's residence have been tested positive for coronavirus. Johar took to Twitter to say that the staff members have been put under quarantine at a section of his own building.

Johar said he informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) when his staff developed COVID-19 symptoms. The filmmaker said that "best treatment and care" would be provided to the employees.

He added that his building has been fumigated and sterilised by the BMC.

"I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms," Johar wrote on Twitter.

Johar added that his fans and well-wishers that he and his family--mother Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi-- as well as the rest of the staff are "all safe and display no symptoms". The filmmaker and his family members took the swab test on Tuesday and were tested negative. He also said that he will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

"We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to," Johar added.

Johar recently celebrated his 48th birthday with his mother and children at his residence.