Coronavirus Update: Worst 24 hours for India as cases cross 9K-mark, death toll reaches 324

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that total coronavirus cases have passed the 9,000-mark on Monday even as several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have extended the lockdown till the end of the month.

"Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus are 9,352," the Health Ministry said in a 5 pm update.

The total coronavirus death tally in the country surged by 51 to 324 according to the latest update.

"Till yesterday, we conducted 2,06,212 COVID-19 tests," said Raman R Gangakhedkar, Head Scientist, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He also assured that the institute has enough resources to carry on tests for the next six weeks easily.

Out of the total cases, 979 people have recovered and discharged from isolation wards, while one person has migrated to a different country.

Maharashtra is still the worst coronavirus-hit state in India. The state has reported more than 2,000 cases of the infection and more than 1,000 of them are from Mumbai alone. The death toll in the state currently is 149. Madhya Pradesh comes a far second with 43 COVID-19 related deaths.

The total number of positive cases in Delhi and Tamil Nadu too have reached 1,176 and 1,075 respectively. Delhi has reported 24 coronavirus deaths while Tamil Nadu has reported 11.

Meanwhile, the 21-day nationwide lockdown is expected to be extended for two more weeks. Governments in Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already extended lockdown in their respective states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the nation tomorrow at 10 AM.

States like Delhi, UP and Maharashtra have identified containment zones, or coronavirus hotspots, and have sealed them completely.

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 1.85 million people in the world and killed around 115,000 people in the world. The city of New York has reported more cases than any country on the globe. Italy recorded the lowest number of 431 of fresh deaths the first time in three weeks. The total casualty tally for Italy now stands at 19,899. China, which reported a flattening curve has reported 108 fresh cases of coronavirus, out of which 98 of them returned from a foreign country.

