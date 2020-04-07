Coronavirus: WhatsApp limits forwarding of viral messages to curb misinformation

Popular chatting app WhatsApp has introduced a new limit that allows frequently forwarded messages to be forwarded to only one chat at a time. The app said that this limit has been implemented to curb the spread of misinformation. WhatsApp also said that once a message has been forwarded five times or more previously, the limit will become active.

"This is the latest limit that WhatsApp has set, making us one of the few products that has taken steps to constrain virality and place limits on how people can send messages," the app said in a statement.

This limit has come after WhatsApp rolled out another beta feature to enable people to find out more information on the kind of messages that gets circulated. "That idea involves displaying a magnifying glass icon next to these frequently forwarded messages, giving users the option to send that message to a web search where they can find news results or other sources of information. Double-checking these messages before forwarding may help reduce the spread of rumours. This feature is currently in testing and we'll keep you updated on next steps," said the app.

WhatsApp had also introduced privacy settings to allow users to decide who can add them to groups.

The messaging platform added that it bans two million accounts per month for attempting to send bulk or automated messages.

The Facebook-owned platform also recently launched the WHO Coronavirus Health Alert service that provides reliable and official information to people within 24 hours worldwide. For India, it also announced the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp along with the government.

