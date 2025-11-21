‘Corrupt society’: Muthoot Microfin CEO slams ‘Rule of Law’ crisis in ₹300-cr Pune land deal

In a sharply worded post that has stirred debate across social media, Sadaf Sayeed, CEO at Muthoot Microfin, has raised concerns over what he describes as India’s slide from a “corrupt society to [a] blatantly corrupt society.” His comments came amid the unfolding alleged controversy surrounding a ₹300-crore land deal involving a firm co-owned by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar.

Reacting to the growing allegations, Sayeed wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Son of a politician buys a govt land worth Rs 1600 cr for Rs 300 cr… He also sought exemption on stamp duty and gets it… Meanwhile ordinary citizen is lining up to exchange currency when demonetised and answering 10k question on simple delay of GST or Income tax filing. How is this rule of law?”

Sayeed’s post was accompanied by another message highlighting the lucrative nature of land ownership and political interest in real estate. The viral post read: “When our economy improves, it is land that takes the gains… Land = Pawar.”

At the centre of the controversy is a 40-acre government plot in Pune that was sold to Amedea Enterprises, a firm in which Parth Pawar is a partner, for around ₹300 crore — far below its alleged market value of nearly ₹1,800 crore.

A three-member committee headed by a Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR), which submitted its report on Tuesday, indicted the three individuals named in the police FIR related to the undervaluation and procedural lapses. However, the panel did not name Parth Pawar, stating his name did not appear on any of the documents examined.

Facing mounting criticism, Ajit Pawar defended his son, asserting that Parth and his business partner were unaware that the land purchased by their company belonged to the government. He further announced that the deal has been cancelled, even as questions over political influence, due diligence and valuation remain unresolved.