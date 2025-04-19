'Could I get jailed...': US citizen offered $30K to marry for green card; Reddit users warn of legal dangers

A Reddit post from user MarionberryJaded1772 has triggered an intense debate over immigration fraud after the U.S. citizen revealed that a 20-year-old woman on a student visa offered him $30,000 to marry her in exchange for a green card.

According to the post, the woman is currently working illegally and proposed to pay him in instalments, planning to divorce just two months after the process begins. “She said she’ll pay the money over time and that we’d divorce in about two months after the process starts,” the user wrote. Concerned about the potential consequences, he added, “I’m really concerned about getting in trouble with immigration or facing jail time.”

He posed several questions to the Reddit community, including: “Could I get fined, jailed, or lose any of my rights if this is discovered?” and “How does USCIS investigate these types of marriages?” He also noted that he’s not looking to scam the system but wants to “understand the full picture” before making a decision.

The response was swift and unequivocal.

"Yes, this is scamming the system, yes you will get caught, yes you will get into legal trouble, no you are not the first person to try this," one user wrote. “Don’t do this, it will backfire for both of you.” They advised the woman to consult an immigration attorney to explore legal pathways to permanent residency.

Another commenter emphasized how flawed the user’s understanding of the immigration process was: “He said ‘she will divorce me 2 months after the process starts.’ The process can take years... They need to be married not only for the duration of the process but 2 years after she gets granted a green card, because that initial green card is only for temporary residency.”

They also pointed out that it’s not just about showing up for the wedding: “He needs to do so many things, that tbh, the money she is offering… not worth it.”

Further responses highlighted the thoroughness of USCIS investigations. “Immigration services do an extremely thorough investigation. They want to see texts, receipts (literal receipts like for dates, buying the ring, shared utilities), interview friends and family and corroborate details,” one user explained.

Faking a long-term, committed relationship—especially under the scrutiny of federal agents—is a high-stakes risk that few commenters believed would end well. “Something as complex as a longstanding and genuine relationship is too difficult to fake, especially when you have to get both families and sets of friends on board,” another noted.