Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra's lungi confession leaves Twitter in splits

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a funny confession about how he wore a lungi under the shirt during official video calls while working from home. "On a lighter note, this is from my #whatsappwonderbox. And I have a confession to make: On some Video Calls from home, I DID wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn't have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!," Anand Mahindra tweeted.



The tweet which has garnered 21.8k likes and 2k retweets so far received various reactions including some even showing surprise on him actually wearing a lungi. While a user tweeted, "OMG sir, do you wear lungi at home?", another commented, "Colleagues won't be in any better situation, I bet!"

A Twitter user also wrote: Lungis and Pajamas have become India's new "office wear".

Anand Mahindra recently said that he would help small businesses and self-employed people, worst hit by coronavirus outbreak. He said that he would contribute 100 per cent of his salary to create a fund. Anand Mahindra encouraged others from different sectors to voluntarily contribute too.

Earlier he had announced the production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories to fight the coronavirus. "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators. At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities," he had earlier tweeted. India is under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

