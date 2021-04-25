COVID-19 crisis: Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital gets 5 MT of oxygen, highest in 3 days

After an all-night scramble for an oxygen refill, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received five metric tonnes of the life-saving gas in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.

The hospital had raised an alarm at 10:30 PM on Saturday, saying its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent.

Around 12:20 am it received a tanker, with the help of local AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, which supplied one metric tonne of oxygen.

"It should last two hours," a hospital spokesperson said around 12:45 pm.

According to him, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's primary supplier in Faridabad was supposed to send a tanker before 3 am.

The tanker finally arrived at 4:15 am and delivered 5 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, the highest volume that the hospital has received in the last three days in one refill, he said.

"It should last for 11-12 hours. Oxygen running at full pressure after a long time," the spokesperson said.

