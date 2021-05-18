COVID-19: Delhi records 4,482 cases, 265 deaths in past 24 hours as positivity rate drops to 6.9%

Delhi has reported 4,482 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi government health bulletin issued on Tuesday. With the addition of these cases, the total COVID-19 case count of the national capital has now reached 14,02,873. The state currently has 50,863 active cases of COVID-19.

The state also reported 265 COVID-19 deaths and 9,403 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 22,111 while 12,29,899 people have recovered from the deadly virus thus far. The case fatality rate of the national capital is 1.58 per cent.

The national capital has been showing signs of improvement regarding the COVID-19 situation. Delhi's positivity rate has been dropping substantially for the past few days. It is currently at 6.89% having dropped from 8.42% on the previous day. The number of recoveries in the national capital has been exceeding the number of fresh cases registered for the past 10 days.

Delhi conducted 65,004 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours. The national capital has conducted 1,84.07,486 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

On the vaccination front, 1,13,310 beneficiaries were inoculated in the past 24 hours. Out of these, 93,718 received the first dose of the COVID-19 jab while 19,592 received the second dose. So far, 47,15,785 people in Delhi have received at least a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. The lockdown is now expected to end on May 24 at 5:00 am. Announcing the extension of the lockdown, Kejriwal said that Delhi has been recovering from COVID-19 at a good pace as the number of fresh cases registered per day are on a steady decline. The Chief Minister said, "But I do not want to lose the gains that we have achieved in the last few days. That is why we are extending the lockdown till 5 am on next Monday instead of ending it tomorrow (May 17)".

